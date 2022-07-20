DC Duki chairs meeting to review damages caused by rains

Deputy Commissioner Duki, Azeem Kakar on Wednesday chaired a meeting to assess the damage caused by the recent monsoon rains and to provide relief to the people in the area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Duki, Azeem Kakar on Wednesday chaired a meeting to assess the damage caused by the recent monsoon rains and to provide relief to the people in the area.

Deputy Director of Agriculture Muhammad Iqbal Tareen, Municipal Committee's Chief Muhammad Azam Qadri, SHO Manzoor Ahmad Hosni Risaldar Levis Israr Ahmed Tareen, FC, representatives of intelligence agencies, District President of Anjuman Tajran Malik Shah Mohammad Nasir and other relevant officers attended the meeting.

The DC Duki said that three deaths have occurred in the area in the recent rains while dozens of houses have collapsed and crops were severely damaged.

He said that 100 tents and rations for 100 families were received which have been distributed among the victims saying that the affected roads have been restored.

Kakar directed that all departments should remain high alert during the monsoon rains and take all possible measures for the relief and rehabilitation. The cleaning of the drains and sewage pipelines located on Nana-Sahab Road should be ensured.

He asked the people to cooperate with the district administration for cleaning the drains in the area.