DC Duki Suspends Six Absent Employees Of Hospital

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 05:49 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Duki Azeem Kakar on Wednesday paid a surprise visit at Civil Hospital where he suspended six employees after founding them absent from their duties in the hospital

He also inspected other sectors of the hospital and checked attendance of the paramedical staff and sanitation situation of the hospital and issued instruction of suspension of six employees who were absent from their duties.

He also directed doctors and other staff to ensure their attendance in order to provide treatment facilities to patients so that they would not suffer difficulties during treatment processes.

The Deputy Commissioner also took notice of poor cleansing of the hospital and instructed the Medical Superintendent (MS) of Hospital Dr.

Juhar Khan Shadezai to take measures to improve the hygiene of the hospital for interest of the patients.

No compromise will be made on attendance of paramedical staff, he said adding he would play his full role to ensure functional of the hospital aimed to provide treatment facilities to public.

Earlier, MS, Dr. Juhar Khan Shadizai briefed the DC about provision of treatment amenities and its requirement of the hospital in detail.

The DC also assured the MS that he would take all possible efforts to address main issues of the hospital for betterment of the hospital.

