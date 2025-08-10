DC Eases Revenue Process, Orders Crackdown On Encroachments
Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2025 | 08:00 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Rahimullah Mehsud Sunday directed officials to prioritize public welfare by making it easier to resolve revenue-related issues and strictly enforcing the removal of illegal encroachments.
Mehsud conducted a meeting to review performance of his staff and progress of ongoing development projects.
He directed inspections of markets be regulated and prices be monitored to ensure fair pricing and availability of essential commodities. He also stressed importance of promptly addressing public complaints and guaranteeing the delivery of healthcare services.
Emphasizing that honesty, integrity, and dedication are hallmarks of effective public service, Mehsud urged all district administration officers to uphold these values in their duties.
The meeting was attended by all Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, and other key district officers.
