UrduPoint.com

DC Ejaz Urges Tribal Elders To Play Role For Development Of Sherani

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 01, 2022 | 06:00 PM

DC Ejaz urges tribal elders to play role for development of Sherani

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sherani Ejaz Ahmed Jaffar on Friday urged tribal elders to play their due role for the development of Sherani district while they have an important role in this context.

He expressed these views while addressing at a ceremony of wonderful cultural festival organized in Sherani Town.

The festival featured martial arts competitions, regional dances, and cultural events of Jaffar nation, music programs, tug of war and other competitions.

Tribal leader Sardar Alamgir Jaffar, tribal elders, district administration officers and citizens also participated.

Deputy Commissioner Sherani Ejaz Ahmed Jaffar said that the development of territory linked with promotion of local culture saying that nations should adopt their own culture in festival of sports' competition which would help to highlight culture in the area.

He said that tribal elders have an important role to play in the development of Sherani district.

The DC said that the Department of Education has increased its participation in sports as compared to sports.

On this occasion, martial arts players performed various stunts and received a lot of praise from the participants. People danced (Chaap) on the beat of drums despite a tug-of-war competition was held between Khankai Zarif Khan and Kasai Naseeb Khan schools and martial arts players performed karate while participants enjoyed a concert at night.

At the end of the ceremony, certificates of appreciation were distributed among the best performing district officers, tribal elders, levies personnel, polio workers, education department staff, health department, administrator municipal committee Sherani, teachers union and school children and others.

Related Topics

Sports Music Polio Education Alamgir From Best

Recent Stories

Jemima Khan lashes out at PML-N over protest call ..

Jemima Khan lashes out at PML-N over protest call outside her mother's house

1 hour ago
 FIFA lifts ban on Pakistan Football Federation (PF ..

FIFA lifts ban on Pakistan Football Federation (PFF)

2 hours ago
 Raja Basharat warns of April 16 situation at Punja ..

Raja Basharat warns of April 16 situation at Punjab Assembly

2 hours ago
 PTI receives approval from Islamabad Administratio ..

PTI receives approval from Islamabad Administration to hold a rally

2 hours ago
 China opposes India’s plan to hold G20 meeting i ..

China opposes India’s plan to hold G20 meeting in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir

3 hours ago
 Indian SC asks Nurpur Sharma to apologize over con ..

Indian SC asks Nurpur Sharma to apologize over contemptuous remarks against Holy ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.