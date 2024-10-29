DC emphasis for plantations in graveyard

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Syed Ahmed Fawad on Tuesday directed the authorities of the Forest Department and Revenue staff to make plantations in the graveyard.

Presiding over a meeting at his office, the deputy commissioner said plants should be grown in the spaces between the graves, walls with installation, and entrance and exit gates should be constructed around the graveyards.

DC Fawad also directed the concerned officials to upgrade the place for funeral prayers and make spaces for more graves.