DC emphasis on effective governance, public service

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Newly appointed Deputy Commissioner Kohat Rahimullah, soon after assuming the charge of his office, on Friday chaired an introductory meeting with the officers of the district administration.

The meeting was attended by all the Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, Additional Assistant Commissioners, Tehsildars and other concerned officials.

Addressing the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner said that public service, transparent governance and timely achievement of objectives are the core responsibilities of the district administration.

He directed all the officers to strictly implement the Open Door Policy of the government to ensure swift resolution of public issues, enabling the citizens to present their complaints directly without any hesitation.

He stressed the need to make public service delivery more effective and transparent and ensure strict adherence to timelines in the performance of official duties.

He further emphasized that complete implementation of governance reforms and the Chief Minister’s "Awami Agenda" must be ensured at the district level in letter and spirit.

The DC also directed that ease and facilitation be provided to the public in revenue-related matters.

Moreover, he issued directions for effective market inspections, price control and strict action against illegal encroachments.

The meeting concluded with a firm commitment that the district administration will function as a cohesive and united team, with public service being its top priority at every level.

APP/adi