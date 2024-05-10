Open Menu

DC Emphasize State Should Support Orphans Like Mother

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2024 | 04:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh on Friday said that the aim of Aghosh Orphanage education Center program is to connect children with officers for creating sense of familiarity, connection and cooperation among the officers with the children and the institution.

He expressed these views while addressing an orientation program in collaboration with Alkhidmat Foundation at Aghosh Orphanage Education Center in Hala. The DC emphasized it was our religious duty to take care of orphans and the state should support them like a mother. He assured all officers administration and citizens are standing together to help these children.

The event featured a cricket match between District and Session Judge-11 and DC-11, with Aghosh children participating as team members.

Commissioner Hyderabad Ahsan Ali Qureshi emphasized the collective responsibility to care for underprivileged and deprived segments of society and pledged full cooperation to Alkhidmat Foundation for Aagosh.

Commissioner Hyderabad Ahsan Ali Qureshi graced the occasion as the chief guest, accompanied by distinguished attendees including District and Session Judge Abdul Kareem Ansari, SSP Matiari Syed Asghar Shah, SSP Tando Allahyar, Additional Deputy Commissioners Noor Ahmad Khaharo and Moonis Ahmad, Deputy Director Information Muhammad Sabir Kaka, Additional Director Social Welfare Zubaida Thaheem, District Child Protection Bureau Officer Rafique Jamali, AC Matiari Abdul Sattar Shaikh, AC Hala Abid Qamar and others.

