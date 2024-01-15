DC emphasizes effective inspection of prices for essential commodities

Open Menu

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar on Monday directed the price control magistrates to take action against people involved in hoarding.

Chairing a meeting at his office, the deputy commissioner instructed the assistant commissioners to hold meetings every week with price control magistrates to check their performance.

ACc, directors Agriculture, health, officers from the food and other concerned participated.

The deputy commissioner Sukkur emphasized an effective inspection, and monitoring of prices for essential

commodities.

The deputy commissioner also directed magistrates to ensure regular monitoring

in vegetable and fruit markets and enforce the government rates.

