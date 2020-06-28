DC emphasizes for collective efforts to defeat coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Muhammad Nawaz Soho said coronavirus was one of the lethal pandemics of the world which could only be defeated through collective efforts ensured by all stakesholders following strict compliance on standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the provincial government.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of relevant officers to get implemented SOPs, at his office here on Sunday.

He advised SSP Tharparkar and officials of health department to implement SOPs in markets, hospitals and public transport plying on roads and take strict action against violators.

The DC asked all medical superintendents to remain in contact with district administration and district health office to ensure availability of treatment to the coronavirus patients.

Among others, Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Tharparkar Syed Kabeer Shah, SSP Tharparkar Abdullah Ahmed, DHO Tharparkar Gordhan daas, ADHO Dr Cheeno Mal, Mukhtiar kar Mithi ghulam Mustafa khoso, MS of all hospitals and relevant officers attended the meeting.