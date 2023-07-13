DC emphasizes for involving citizens in cleaning drains

Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal Thursday chaired a meeting to discuss the restoration of the sewerage system, the cleaning of drains, and eliminating urban flooding ahead of monsoon

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ):Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal Thursday chaired a meeting to discuss the restoration of the sewerage system, the cleaning of drains, and eliminating urban flooding ahead of monsoon.

The matters related to encroachments on drains were discussed in the meeting.

The DC emphasized the TMAs, Cantonment Board, WSSCA, local government, and irrigation departments to give attention to drain cleaning and immediately start work to eliminate blockages and prevent the city from flood-like situations as experienced in the previous years.

He also emphasized the cooperation of citizens and ensuring their involvement in the cleanliness and encroachment eradication process.

Khalid Iqbal directed the irrigation department, WSSCA, and Cantonment Board, to immediately initiate the work of drain cleaning.

Instructions were also issued to the Sui Gas, PTCL, and WAPDA to coordinate and ensure the shifting of utility lines and pipes obstructing drains, as well as provide uninterrupted services to the citizens.

The meeting was attended by ADC Jabriel Raza, ADC Relief and Human Rights Rabia Sajjad, AC Saqlain Salim, DSP Headquarters Raja Bashir, C&W Department, TMA, SNGL, irrigation, Cantonment Board, XEN Raja Isfandyar, Chief Sanitary Inspector, Deputy Manager WSSCA, PTCL, and other department officials.

After the meeting, Khalid Iqbal, along with the concerned officers, visited all major drains, choked points, Manshera Road, Qureshi Pump Supply, Jub Bridge, Sui Gas Office, Meer Pur, Hassan Town, Kakul Road, assessed the cleanliness of all drains, and issued immediate instructions to the Cantonment Board and irrigation department for drain cleaning.

All citizens were requested to support the administration in eliminating encroachments and cleaning drains, avoid throwing garbage in drains and sewers, so that the cleanliness work can be effectively completed, and efforts can be made to prevent flooding and resolve issues faced by the citizens.