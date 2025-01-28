DC emphasizes measures to address gaps in polio eradication efforts

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Quetta, Saad bin Asad on Tuesday stressed the importance of taking effective measures to address identified shortcomings in the fight against polio and emphasized that these measures are crucial to make sure the success of the upcoming polio vaccination campaigns in order to achieve the target of eradicating the deadly virus.

He made these remarks while chairing a review meeting of the District Task Force of EPI, where officers from PPHI, WHO, UNICEF, and other relevant organizations were present.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner highlighted the importance of ensuring that all children have access to the polio vaccination, guaranteeing that every child under the age of five is protected from debilitating disease.

Saad bin Asad said that special attention should be given to transit points and children who missed their vaccinations to prevent the spread of the polio virus.

Additionally, he emphasized the need for convincing refusal parents during the catch-up campaigns. "The district administration is committed to ensuring that we will not rest until polio is completely eradicated," he added.

The deputy commissioner also called for all vaccinators and LHWs to be fully engaged in the campaign, ensuring no lapses during the process.

He urged all stakeholders to take collective action, while particularly emphasizing the responsibility of parents and the community to ensure children receive their polio drops.

He encouraged cooperation from the administration in convincing refusal parents to participate in the vaccination campaign. "With the hard work of polio vaccination teams and all stakeholders, the eradication of the polio virus in the province is near. If we continue with this dedication and enthusiasm, we will soon have a polio-free society," he said.

The deputy commissioner also highlighted that religious leaders, tribal elders, and community influencers are being enlisted to support the campaign, ensuring that children are protected from lifelong disability. He directed the WHO to quickly fill vacant posts for vaccinators and ensure that LHWs are fully engaged in the polio campaign so that every child has access to the life-saving vaccine.

Saad bin Asad further mentioned that health volunteers are being deployed in high-risk areas where access to children is difficult. Special attention will also be given to union councils, and every possible step will be taken to eliminate polio in these regions.

The meeting also reviewed the monthly performance of the EPI program.