DC Emphasizes On Gilgit City's Cleanness, Beautification

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2023 | 09:28 PM

DC emphasizes on Gilgit city's cleanness, beautification

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gilgit, Captain (R) Usama Majid Cheema, Thursday emphasized on cleanliness and beautification of Gilgit city, saying zero tolerance will be adopted against staff showing negligence in duties.

The DC while chairing a meeting informed that the city has been divided into two sectors for cleanliness and beautification purposes.

One sector's discharge point is from Basin to Yadgar Chowk, while the other sector's discharge point is from Yadgar Chowk to Bab-e-Gilgit.

The deputy commissioner instructed the assistant commissioner and chief officer of Municipal Corporation Gilgit to take necessary actions for the cleanliness and beautification of the city.

The assistant commissioner of Gilgit briefed the DC on the cleanliness and beautification of the city.

