DC Emphasizes People's Cooperation For Eradicating Polio
Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2025 | 03:30 PM
BOLAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC),Jahazaib Baloch here on Monday urged the people to cooperate fully with polio teams to eradicate the crippling disease from the district.
He talking to media persons while inaugurating anti-polio campaign.
The DC administrated polio drops to a child.
District Health Officer (DHO), Kachhi ,Doctor Shezad Wahid Mangal, the UNICEF representative officials of other concerned departments were present on occasion.
The DC directed the health teams to utilize all available sources to achieved set targets for the drive.
APP/ism
