Open Menu

DC Enforces Section144,bans Public Gatherings At Flood Sites

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2025 | 01:00 PM

DC enforces section144,bans public gatherings at flood sites

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner(DC) Sialkot,Saba Asghar Ali on Wednesday imposed Section 144 to prohibit public visits and gatherings at bridges of rivers,canals and nullahs in the district for a month.

The order was issued after torrential rains caused high-level flooding in rivers and nullahs of the district.

According to the DC,many individuals,especially youth were visiting these sites for recreation and selfies,creating a serious threat to human life,public safety and law and order.

The DC said the ban has been enforced with immediate effect to avert danger and maintain public peace.

Violators will face legal action under Section 144 of the Cr.P.C.1898.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

2 days ago
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

3 days ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

3 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

3 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

3 days ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

3 days ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan