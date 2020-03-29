DC enhances flour quota for six days

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :District administration have enhanced flour quota of the district for six days to facilitate masses.

Deputy Commissioner Amjad Shoaib Tareen said that after meeting with Anjum Tajiraan delegation in which problems faced by masses due to lockdown were discussed.

He said that flour quota was being enhanced for six days for masses facilitation.

The shops of edible items will also remain open from 8.00 am to 8.00 pm, he added.

The traders thanked DC for cooperating in this difficult time.