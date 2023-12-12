DC ensures fair fertilizer supply

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Kot Udo, Syed Manawar Abbas Bukhari has taken an initiative to ensure fair sale of fertilizer across the district in meeting, on Tuesday here.

According to DC Office, Syed Manawar Abbas Bukhari held a meeting with the dealers of the district to ensure the easy and transparent supply of fertilizer in accordance with the policy of the Punjab government.

At the meeting, DC emphasized the importance of transparency in the sale of fertilizer and say that the availability of urea and other related products in the market. He warned that any illegally stored manure will be confiscated and sold at Government-fixed rates.

“Fertilizer dealers to keep their records updated on a daily basis, and agriculture department officers will closely monitor their records” he added. Director Agriculture Meher Mujahid was also present in meeting.

