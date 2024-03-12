DC ensures fair pricing, availability of essential commodities

Under the directive of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider is spearheading efforts to maintain fair pricing and accessibility of essential goods in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Under the directive of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider is spearheading efforts to maintain fair pricing and accessibility of essential goods in Lahore.

Over the past eleven days, the district administration, under DC Rafia Haider's supervision, has intensified inspections targeting illegal profiteering. With 2,512 inspections conducted, 336 violations were identified, leading to the registration of 109 cases. Fines totaling Rs 541,500 have been imposed, and 79 profiteers have been apprehended. This month alone, 772 cases have been filed, resulting in 561 arrests.

Compared to the previous month, prices of various commodities like potatoes, onions, tomatoes, and Chinese ginger have decreased. Stability has been observed in the prices of items such as new rice, chickpeas, lentils, and gram flour.

Similarly, prices of white chickpeas, goat milk, and beef have remained stable, while live poultry and meat prices have significantly decreased. Assistant Commissioners, under the directive of DC Rafia Haider, are conducting visits to various markets in Lahore. Improvements in parking arrangements and fruit stalls are being directed, and measures are being taken to ensure cleanliness in markets.

DC Rafia Haider emphasized a zero-tolerance policy against illegal profiteering, urging active field presence by administrative officers. The public is encouraged to report any incidents of overcharging or profiteering through official channels. These efforts align with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to prioritize public welfare and ensure fair pricing of essential commodities.