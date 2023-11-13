Open Menu

DC Ensures Full Support To Undocumented Foreigners In Repatriation

Umer Jamshaid Published November 13, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Jacobabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Dadlu Khan Zahrani, on Monday said all necessary facilities are being provided to the undocumented foreigners ready to return their countries of origin.

Talking to media persons, he confirmed that a convoy of 105 undocumented foreigners including 29 men, 21 women and 55 children, had arrived at the holding point in Jacobabad from Karachi under the strict supervision of the police.

The deputy commissioner stated that the unregistered foreigners were being given breakfast in the morning and necessary medicines after a medical check-up.

He told that children were also being administrated polio drops.

The convoy will then be dispatched to their countries of origin via the Chaman border, with tight security in place.

