Open Menu

DC Ensures Relief For Citizens Amidst Falling Fuel Prices:

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2024 | 12:50 PM

DC ensures relief for citizens amidst falling fuel prices:

SARGOGHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) In a meeting with the Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Malik Muhammad Tahir the goods,transport owners announced an immediate 5% reduction in fares.

The district administration has already issued a new fare list and started its implementation in this regard.

Following the Deputy Commissioner's directives, Assistant Commissioners and the Secretary RTA inspected 256 passenger vehicles and fined a total of 36 vehicles for overcharging, while five were impounded,said a spokesperson here on Thursday.

The monitoring teams also imposed a fine of Rs 70,000 on transport operators.

Meanwhile, the district administration,during a crackdown against fuel agencies, inspected 81 petrol pumps and imposed Rs 50,000 fine on two pumps owners for low scale measuring.

Related Topics

Petrol Fine Vehicles RTA

Recent Stories

Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartph ..

Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..

2 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

4 hours ago
 Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in Wha ..

Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp

17 hours ago
 Punjab govt decides to drops political cases again ..

Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers

17 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter

19 hours ago
Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, ..

Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends

19 hours ago
 Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage

Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage

19 hours ago
 Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Da ..

Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup

19 hours ago
 The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent ci ..

The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..

24 hours ago
 The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and ..

The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..

24 hours ago
 Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for ..

Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan