DC Ensures Relief For Citizens Amidst Falling Fuel Prices:
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2024 | 12:50 PM
SARGOGHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) In a meeting with the Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Malik Muhammad Tahir the goods,transport owners announced an immediate 5% reduction in fares.
The district administration has already issued a new fare list and started its implementation in this regard.
Following the Deputy Commissioner's directives, Assistant Commissioners and the Secretary RTA inspected 256 passenger vehicles and fined a total of 36 vehicles for overcharging, while five were impounded,said a spokesperson here on Thursday.
The monitoring teams also imposed a fine of Rs 70,000 on transport operators.
Meanwhile, the district administration,during a crackdown against fuel agencies, inspected 81 petrol pumps and imposed Rs 50,000 fine on two pumps owners for low scale measuring.
