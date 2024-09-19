DC ensures relief for citizens amidst falling fuel prices:

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGOGHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) In a meeting with the Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Malik Muhammad Tahir the goods,transport owners announced an immediate 5% reduction in fares.

The district administration has already issued a new fare list and started its implementation in this regard.

Following the Deputy Commissioner's directives, Assistant Commissioners and the Secretary RTA inspected 256 passenger vehicles and fined a total of 36 vehicles for overcharging, while five were impounded,said a spokesperson here on Thursday.

The monitoring teams also imposed a fine of Rs 70,000 on transport operators.

Meanwhile, the district administration,during a crackdown against fuel agencies, inspected 81 petrol pumps and imposed Rs 50,000 fine on two pumps owners for low scale measuring.