DC established 35 relief camps in Mirpurkhas district

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :In the wake of Cyclone, Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Zain-ul- Aabidin Memon has established relief camps including 4 in Mirpurkhas city, 4 in Taluka Hussain Bux Mari, 4 in taluka Sindhri, 11 in taluka Shuja Abad, 8 in Taluka kot Ghulam Muhammad, 3 in Taluka Digri and one in taluka Jhudo where cyclone hit people will be temporarily accommodated.