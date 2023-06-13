DC established camp office in keti Bandar to monitor Cyclone situation

Deputy Commissioner Ghulam Farooq Soomro has established Camp office in Keti Bandar to monitor rescue and relief work being jointly carried out by Pakistan Army, Navy, Maritime security agency, Police and other relevant departments, The Deputy Commissioner on the occasion said that in the wake of Cyclone 'Biparjoy' district administration was shifting people living in unsafe areas with the assistance of Pakistan Army, Navy, Maritime security agency and other related departments to protect people from any mishap

THATTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ghulam Farooq Soomro has established Camp office in Keti Bandar to monitor rescue and relief work being jointly carried out by Pakistan Army, Navy, Maritime security agency, Police and other relevant departments, The Deputy Commissioner on the occasion said that in the wake of Cyclone 'Biparjoy' district administration was shifting people living in unsafe areas with the assistance of Pakistan Army, Navy, Maritime security agency and other related departments to protect people from any mishap.

He said that in this connection relief camps were established in Government Boys High school Baghan, TCF Babu Kanan Baghan, Girls High School Keti Bandar, Govt Primary School Baghan,TCF School Pir Dino Shah Jhaloo, TCS School Jhangesa, Govt Boys High School Gharo, Govt Boys Degree College Gaarho and veterinary hospital Garho.

DC said that so far 727 families were shifted from coastal areas to different relief camps to ensure the provision of food, clean drinking water, mosquito nets, mobile hospital, medicines, washrooms and other necessary facilities.