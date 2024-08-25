DC Established Control Room For Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)
Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2024 | 03:40 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon has established a district control room in Safe City Police Line to review the law and order situation and provide information on the occasion of Chehlam Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).
According to a handout issued by the district information office, the telephone numbers of Control rooms are 0244930454.
District Control Room Deputy Commissioner Staff Officer Muhammad Nadeem Rind (mobile No. 03013444223) and DIB Incharge Naeem Akbar Shato (Mobile No. 03003231456) have been appointed as focal persons for the District Control Room.
Assistant Commissioner Ghulam Murtaza Zardari (Mobile No. 03003283137) and In-charge Safe City Inspector Mahmood Akhtar Arain (Mobile No. 03003214039) have been appointed in charge of the District Control Room.
APPnsm/rzq
