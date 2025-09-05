DC Establishes District Control Room At Safe City
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2025 | 09:40 PM
Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Abdul Samad Nizamani, has established a District Control Room at the Safe City Police Lines to monitor law and order and provide information during the 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Abdul Samad Nizamani, has established a District Control Room at the Safe City Police Lines to monitor law and order and provide information during the 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations.
The telephone number assigned for the control room is 0244-930454 while Office Superintendent of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Asad Ali Memon (Mobile: 0333-7055020), and DIB Incharge Naeem Akbar Sehito (Mobile: 0300-3231456) have been designated as focal persons.
Additionally, Assistant Mukhtiarkar Ghulam Murtaza Zardari (Mobile: 0300-3283137) and Safe City Incharge Inspector Muhammad Ramzan (Mobile: 0300-7009751) have been appointed as in-charges of the District Control Room. The control room will remain operational on 5th and 6th September (11th and 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal).
APP/rzq
Recent Stories
Caring of martyrs’ heirs responsibility of all of us: CM Bugti
MQM-P legislators demand briefing over flood-fighting measures
Mehfil-e-Milad for women to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi at ACP
NDMA warns of urban flooding risk in Punjab, Islamabad from Sunday to Tuesday
NA Speaker condoles the demise of Deputy Director National Assembly’s father
Napa’s Theatre Arts department head resigns
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi visits PTV, congratulates Adil Sh ..
Crackdown against profiteers begins in Punjab
Dr. Pechuho inaugurates national cervical cancer vaccination campaign
DC establishes District Control Room at Safe City
Over 100,000 consumers face power suspension in South Punjab due to rising flood ..
September 6 important day in our history: Naeem Karim
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Caring of martyrs’ heirs responsibility of all of us: CM Bugti3 minutes ago
-
MQM-P legislators demand briefing over flood-fighting measures3 minutes ago
-
Mehfil-e-Milad for women to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi at ACP3 minutes ago
-
NDMA warns of urban flooding risk in Punjab, Islamabad from Sunday to Tuesday3 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker condoles the demise of Deputy Director National Assembly’s father3 minutes ago
-
Napa’s Theatre Arts department head resigns55 seconds ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi visits PTV, congratulates Adil Shahzeb56 seconds ago
-
Crackdown against profiteers begins in Punjab57 seconds ago
-
Dr. Pechuho inaugurates national cervical cancer vaccination campaign58 seconds ago
-
DC establishes District Control Room at Safe City1 minute ago
-
Over 100,000 consumers face power suspension in South Punjab due to rising floodwaters10 minutes ago
-
September 6 important day in our history: Naeem Karim10 minutes ago