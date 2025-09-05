DC establishes District Control Room at Safe City

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Abdul Samad Nizamani, has established a District Control Room at the Safe City Police Lines to monitor law and order and provide information during the 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Abdul Samad Nizamani, has established a District Control Room at the Safe City Police Lines to monitor law and order and provide information during the 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations.

The telephone number assigned for the control room is 0244-930454 while Office Superintendent of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Asad Ali Memon (Mobile: 0333-7055020), and DIB Incharge Naeem Akbar Sehito (Mobile: 0300-3231456) have been designated as focal persons.

Additionally, Assistant Mukhtiarkar Ghulam Murtaza Zardari (Mobile: 0300-3283137) and Safe City Incharge Inspector Muhammad Ramzan (Mobile: 0300-7009751) have been appointed as in-charges of the District Control Room. The control room will remain operational on 5th and 6th September (11th and 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal).

APP/rzq