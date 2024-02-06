DC establishes district control room to monitor Election 2024

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner SBA Zahid Hussain Rind, the district control room has been established at DC Secretariat to view the prevailing situation and collection of information regarding General Elections 2024

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner SBA Zahid Hussain Rind, the district control room has been established at DC Secretariat to view the prevailing situation and collection of information regarding General Elections 2024.

The control room has been assigned telephone numbers: 0244930631, 0244930336 and 0244930631.

Focal person Ali Sher Jamali, may be contacted on the following mobile no. 03342864261.

The phone number of PS to Deputy Commissioner Zubair Ahmed Mallah, is 03332321112.

The officials of Sindh Rangers, Police, Revenue and other department would discharge their duties at the Control Room. Presiding Officers of all the polling stations have also been directed to communicate regarding any issue on election day, to the District Control Room.

APP/rzq/mwq