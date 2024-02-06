DC Establishes District Control Room To Monitor Election 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2024 | 07:17 PM
On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner SBA Zahid Hussain Rind, the district control room has been established at DC Secretariat to view the prevailing situation and collection of information regarding General Elections 2024
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner SBA Zahid Hussain Rind, the district control room has been established at DC Secretariat to view the prevailing situation and collection of information regarding General Elections 2024.
The control room has been assigned telephone numbers: 0244930631, 0244930336 and 0244930631.
Focal person Ali Sher Jamali, may be contacted on the following mobile no. 03342864261.
The phone number of PS to Deputy Commissioner Zubair Ahmed Mallah, is 03332321112.
The officials of Sindh Rangers, Police, Revenue and other department would discharge their duties at the Control Room. Presiding Officers of all the polling stations have also been directed to communicate regarding any issue on election day, to the District Control Room.
APP/rzq/mwq
Recent Stories
FCCI demands permission of Social Security Medical College
ECP’s code of conduct to be ensured in the general election
Chinese marine scientific research activities for peaceful purposes: Wang Wenbin
Appointment of 'watchmen' as presiding officer baseless: Spokesman
PSX stays bullish, gains 796 more points
CM inaugurates newly built police apartments
High-level meeting held for election security
Cold wave to grip upper parts of country: PMD
Chile mourns 122 killed in wildfire inferno, searches for missing
PPP would not be part of conspiracies
Mayor Karachi inspects under-construction building of KIHD's nursing school
Minister inaugurates country's first e-Rozgar Center
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ECP’s code of conduct to be ensured in the general election44 seconds ago
-
Appointment of 'watchmen' as presiding officer baseless: Spokesman2 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates newly built police apartments7 minutes ago
-
High-level meeting held for election security7 minutes ago
-
PPP would not be part of conspiracies3 minutes ago
-
Mayor Karachi inspects under-construction building of KIHD's nursing school3 minutes ago
-
Minister inaugurates country's first e-Rozgar Center3 minutes ago
-
CM chairs meeting on election preparations, emphasises transparency, security measures3 minutes ago
-
38 four-wheelers, motorcycles added to police patrolling fleet1 hour ago
-
UAJK seminar underscores significance of Kashmir Solidarity Day55 minutes ago
-
Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Istanbul55 minutes ago
-
Three siblings die in roof collapse incident55 minutes ago