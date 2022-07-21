DC eulogizes MCI for promoting sports, tourism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon Thursday eulogized the performance of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) for playing a significant role in promoting sports and tourism activities in the Federal capital.

He congratulated the MCI sports and culture director Aamir Shehzad and his entire time who had been engaged in organizing such events to motivate the athletes, besides providing a healthy and recreational environment to the federal capital dwellers.

A three month report in that regard was presented to the DC Memon by MCI focal person Dr Abdullah Tabasim here on behalf of chief metropolitan officer captain (r) Syed Ali Asghar.

According to a report, naat khawani qiraat competitions were held between students from different schools, followed by a martial arts championship on April 3rd at arts and craft village in which twenty different clubs participated including women and children of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Similarly, a boxing competition was organized in which world boxer Mohammad Wasim participated. More than 200 students and players from various clubs participated in the floodlight badminton tournament held at Iqbal Hall.

A cycling night competition was also arranged at D Chowk in which foreigners and local cyclists from various areas of Pakistan participated along with students.

On the occasion of Islamic Calligraphy Day 2022, calligraphy was exhibited at the art and craft village where various local artists of Pakistan and educational institutes exhibited their stalls. MCI Night Women's Volleyball Competition, Display of Fancy Birds and Dog Show, Traditional Sports Festival 2022 was among the other events.

Regarding World Blood Donor Day 2022 a blood donation camp was arranged at Lake View park, MCI Running and Hiking competition was held at trail-3 .

An archery competition, inter club rugby competition took place at F-10 rugby ground between various rugby clubs of Islamabad. International Day of Lights 2022 was celebrated by illuminating Pakistan Monument, Srinagar High way, Art and Craft village and various areas of Islamabad with lights and MCI Bowling Fun which was held in JFC Sini Bowl Club DHA Islamabad were included in this report.

Irfan Nawaz Memon who also holds the charge of administrator MCI had distributed trophies and medals to athletes, students and families of twin cities.