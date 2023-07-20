Open Menu

DC Evaluates Performance Of Price Control Magistrates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 20, 2023 | 06:50 PM

DC evaluates performance of price control magistrates

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa Thursday chaired a meeting to review the individual performance of price control magistrates.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Sadar Mujahid Abbas, Deputy Director Industries Zubair Abbasi, In-charge Monitoring and Reporting Cell DC Office Dr. Muhammad Safdar Munir Malik, and price control magistrates attended the meeting while assistant commissioners of other tehsils participated through video link.

DC Zaheer Anwar Jappa directed the officers to ensure the sale of food items at fixed rates, adding price control magistrates should work actively in the field and the auction of fruits and vegetables should be monitored.

He said that price lists should be displayed in shops and business centers so that consumers do not face any problems while purchasing.

The performance of price control magistrates from July 1 to 19 July was reviewed. It was informed in the meeting that price control magistrates visited 14603 shops.

They inspected the price of food items and a fine of a total of Rs 1,068,000 was imposed. As many as five first information reports were registered, arresting 114 people, and 11 shops were sealed.

Meanwhile, another meeting of the food supply chain management committee also met with the DC in the chair to review the availability of food items.

The DC directed that food items should be sold at fixed rates. The supply chain of food items should be monitored effectively while maintaining the balance between supply and demand.

Related Topics

Business Fine Sale Bahawalpur Price July From

Recent Stories

Cerebras and G42 unveil world’s largest supercom ..

Cerebras and G42 unveil world’s largest supercomputer for AI training

5 minutes ago
 UAE-Türkiye Business Council holds its first meet ..

UAE-Türkiye Business Council holds its first meeting post-restructuring

6 minutes ago
 Dubai Foundation for Women and Children organises ..

Dubai Foundation for Women and Children organises meeting for external clients

6 minutes ago
 Fourth edition of joint awareness campaign for sec ..

Fourth edition of joint awareness campaign for security and safety at gas statio ..

36 minutes ago
 Tarar warns Imran Khan of 14-Year jail term if fou ..

Tarar warns Imran Khan of 14-Year jail term if found guilty in Cypher case

40 minutes ago
 NICF model innovations, solutions to support clima ..

NICF model innovations, solutions to support climate resilient agriculture under ..

12 minutes ago
PSX gains 303.20 points

PSX gains 303.20 points

7 minutes ago
 Ajman CP reviews plans, programmes of Ministry of ..

Ajman CP reviews plans, programmes of Ministry of Justice

1 hour ago
 Round-II of PM's National Innovation Award kicks o ..

Round-II of PM's National Innovation Award kicks off

7 minutes ago
 S. Korean households' net asset falls in 2022 on l ..

S. Korean households' net asset falls in 2022 on lower home prices

7 minutes ago
 Govt approves deployment of Pak army nationwide fo ..

Govt approves deployment of Pak army nationwide for Muharram

2 hours ago
 Asian stocks close Thursday in red

Asian stocks close Thursday in red

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan