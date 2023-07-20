DC evaluates performance of price control magistrates

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa Thursday chaired a meeting to review the individual performance of price control magistrates.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Sadar Mujahid Abbas, Deputy Director Industries Zubair Abbasi, In-charge Monitoring and Reporting Cell DC Office Dr. Muhammad Safdar Munir Malik, and price control magistrates attended the meeting while assistant commissioners of other tehsils participated through video link.

DC Zaheer Anwar Jappa directed the officers to ensure the sale of food items at fixed rates, adding price control magistrates should work actively in the field and the auction of fruits and vegetables should be monitored.

He said that price lists should be displayed in shops and business centers so that consumers do not face any problems while purchasing.

The performance of price control magistrates from July 1 to 19 July was reviewed. It was informed in the meeting that price control magistrates visited 14603 shops.

They inspected the price of food items and a fine of a total of Rs 1,068,000 was imposed. As many as five first information reports were registered, arresting 114 people, and 11 shops were sealed.

Meanwhile, another meeting of the food supply chain management committee also met with the DC in the chair to review the availability of food items.

The DC directed that food items should be sold at fixed rates. The supply chain of food items should be monitored effectively while maintaining the balance between supply and demand.