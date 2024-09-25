DC Evaluates Performances Of Price Control Magistrates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2024 | 04:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) A meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa, reviewed the individual performance of price control magistrates.
It was reported during the meeting that from September 19 to September 25, price control magistrates checked the rates of food items at 3,349 shops, carts, and business centers across the district. In this period, a total fine of 1.22 million rupees was imposed for violations on the spot, four shops were sealed, and 61 profiteers were arrested.
The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Dr. Sana Ramchand, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar Ahmad Sher Gondal, System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan, and price control magistrates, while assistant commissioners from other tehsils participated via video link.
Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa stated that, under the direction of the Chief Minister of Punjab, price control magistrates are active in the field to eliminate price gouging and hoarding. He instructed shopkeepers to display price lists prominently to prevent difficulties for consumers during purchases and to avoid overcharging and hoarding. During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner directed price control magistrates to work more actively in the field.
