DC, Ex-Nazim Takes Notice Of Water Scarcity In Sujawal

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 08:00 PM

DC, ex-Nazim takes notice of water scarcity in Sujawal

SUJAWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Taking notice of public complaints about shortage of water in Sujawal city Deputy Commissioner and Administrator Sujawal Muhammad Ismail Memon and ex district Nazim Syed Shafqat Hussain Shah Shirazi jointly chaired a meeting here on Monday at district council office.

According to a hand out issued here, DC and ex-Nazim directed the officers concerned to constitute committees at ward level with inclusion of notables of the city in committees.

They also directed to visit different areas of the city to review the situation and ensure availability of water in those areas pointed out by the residents so that grievances of people could be addressed promptly.

They strictly warned that negligence and complaints of masses regarding water shortage would not be tolerated.

More Stories From Pakistan

