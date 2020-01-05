UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 10:10 PM

DC express solidarity with Kashmir in Nasirabad

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :A rally was taken out on Sunday to express solidarity with Kashmiri people and condemned anti Muslim law which was passed in India's parliament.

The solidarity rally led by Deputy Commissioner Nasirabad Zafar Ali Muhammad Shai and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)'s district organizer Mir Ghulam Nabi Umrani which was carried out from Deputy Commissioner Office.

Assistant Commissioner Ghulam Hussain Bhangar, Tesildar Bhadur Khan, tribal leader Sakhi Abdul Raouf Lehri, Xen B and R Akbar Ali Lashari, Secretary Market Muhammad Aslam Laghari, principle of degree college Nasirabad, other departments of officials along with other employees and large number of civil societiy members attended the rally.

The rally marched main different routs of the areas and accumulated at DC Office.

Participants of the rally held placards inscribed with fervour of Kashmiri people and raised slogans against aggression of India in Occupied Kashmir " Kashmir is part of Pakistan".

The participants also chanted sologans against anti Muslim policy of Indian government. Deputy Commissioner Nasirabad Zafar Ali Muhammad Shai said Indian government and it's Army were utilizing each efforts to suppress voice of Kashmiri people.

He said people including women, children were being deprived from all basic facilities including health, clean water, education, network and mobile services due to several consecutive days of curfew.

Zafar Ali Muhammad Shai further said International Human Organizations should play their due role to resolve Kashmir issue according to charter of United Nation.

"Pakistan will always support the Kashmir at each platform of International Organisations under diplomatic till achievement of self-determination right of Kasmiri people" , he said, saying people of Balochistan stand with people of Kashmi in difficult time.

