DC expresses anguish over poor conditions of parks in Bannu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Expressing anguish over the poor condition of public parks, Deputy Commissioner Bannu Owan Haider Gondal on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to repair the damaged civil works and plants to restore its original grandeur.

The deputy commissioner passed these directives to tehsil municipal administration and assistant commissioners during an inspection of four public parks in Bannu City. He was accompanied by Additional Assistant Commissioner Zaman Khan, Engr Taqeer Hussain Shah, tehsil municipal administration officer Muhammad Asghar and others senior officers.

During his visit to Faqal Qadar Shaheed park, Dalasa park, Milad park and Porana lady park, Owan Gondal expressed his dissatisfaction over poor cleanliness and sanitation work in the parks.

The district administrator instructed the authorities concerned to repair all washrooms and remove circus machinery, besides tents from Fazal Qadar Shaheed park. He said parks enhanced beauty of the city and authorities concerned were responsible for their maintenance and cleanliness.

Earlier, the deputy commissioner, while presiding over a high level meeting, had directed the removal of encroachment from government lands, canals and water channels and ordered strict action against encroachers.