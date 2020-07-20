UrduPoint.com
DC Expresses Annoyance Over Absence Of Doctors, Staff During Visit PMC

Mon 20th July 2020 | 09:40 PM

DC expresses annoyance over absence of Doctors, staff during visit PMC

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar paid a surprise visit to the People Medical Hospital Nawabshah and expressed resentments on absences of doctors and paramedical staff.

According to hand out issued by the Divisional Directorate of Information office on Monday, the the DC during his surprise visit inspected different wards and viewed the cleanliness conditions.

The DC after also checked the attendance rosters of doctors and others staff directed the MS to ensure the presence of doctors and paramedical staff.

The DC regretted that despite of emergency situation essentials staff was absent from their duties, and added no excuse would be tolerated in this regard.

He also directed to provide medial facilities to the patients admitted in hospital and improve cleanliness conditions.

The Deputy Commissioner also visited the Isolation Ward and viewed facilities.

The District Health Officer Shaheed Benazirabad Dr. Asif Raza Barohi, Medical Suprintendent PMC hospital Dr. Saeed Balouch and other officials were present on the occasion.

