DC Expresses Annoyance Over Illegal Collection Of Money At Shrines By Private Persons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 10:10 AM

DC expresses annoyance over illegal collection of money at shrines by private persons

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :District administration took serious notice of illegal collection of money (nazrana) by tout mafia at different shrines in the city of saints, Multan.

According to official sources, tout mafia is depriving Auqaf Department from handsome income as some private persons are found standing near money lockers of Auqaf department. They receive money directly instead of encouraging citizens to put amounts in Auqaf's money boxes. Thus, tout mafia is depriving the Punjab government of handsome income by collecting money illegally from visitors through different tricks.

Sometimes, in the name of welfare mess (lunger), or putting particular "Chadir" (Shawl) on shoulders of visiting devotees as mark of welcome gesture, they get money from visitors through persistent requests and appeals although the Auqaf Department has installed money-lockers and deployed officials to care the money-lockers at the shrines.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak took serious notice of the situation and stated that it was illegal step to get money from visitors. He expressed annoyance over lethargic attitude of Auqaf Department Administrator and directed him to get cases registered against these private persons. However, in case of any official found assisting the private persons will also be dealt strictly.

Auqaf department officials should be polite with the visitors, he said adding that panaflexes with particular messages should be installed at entrance of the shrines. For officials recognition, they should have department's card with them, DC directed.

