DC expresses annoyance over poor cleanliness

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Umar Jahangir expressed annoyance over poor cleanliness arrangements at Shehbaz Sharif Hospital on Sunday late at night.

According to official sources, the deputy commissioner paid a surprise visit to Shehbaz Sharif Hospital.

He expressed displeasure over poor cleanliness arrangements. He also met with different patients and sought their feedback on service delivery. The patients, however, expressed satisfaction.

He instructed the administration of the hospital to improve cleanliness arrangements at the earliest. He also warned of action in case of a lethargic attitude towards cleanliness.