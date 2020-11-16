DC expresses annoyance over poor performance of special price control magistrates

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zaheer Abbas Sherazi Monday expressed annoyance over poor performance of special price control magistrates.

While chairing meeting of special price control magistrates, the Deputy Commissioner warned livestock officers to improve their performance.

He observed that he was receiving complaints about sale of meat on exorbitant prices.

Similarly, he surrendered service of secretary market committee Kabirwala. He directed assistant commissioners to monitor auction process in vegetable markets personally.

The special price control magistrates were directed to increase their visits in bazaars. The shopkeeper should be sent to jails in case of violations.

On this occasion, ADRC Ikram Malik and Assistant Commissioners were also present.