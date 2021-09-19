UrduPoint.com

DC Expresses Annoyance Over Slow Pace Of Coronavirus Vaccination

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 11:40 AM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi Sunday expressed annoyance over slow pace of coronavirus vaccination and warned officials to expedite the vaccination campaign otherwise strict action would be initiated against them.

Chairing a meeting, he said that any dereliction in discharge of duties would not be tolerated. The officers found lethargic in coronavirus vaccination would face action under Punjab Employees Efficiency and Accountability Act (PEEDA).

He directed CEO Health and DHO to cover youngsters from 15 year to 18 years old, in educational institutes.

He also urged citizens to undergo vaccination process as early as possible to avoid any health complication. The mobile phone sims of non-vaccinated persons would be blocked.

Similarly, citizens could also face blockade of Identification Cards, Sherazi warned. All the department should cooperate with Health teams for achieving targets in vaccination campaign.

