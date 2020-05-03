UrduPoint.com
DC Expresses Concern Over Non-commencement Of Development Schemes

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 01:10 PM

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Omar Sher Chattah has expressed dissatisfaction over non-commencement of development schemes under Education Sector Development Package and over zero physical financial progress.

Deputy Commissioner has directed the XEN building CEO Education for starting work of development schemes and ensured completion of all schemes within two months.

He expressed these views in a meeting at DC office in connection with reviewing the education development package.

Deputy Director Development has briefed the meeting and told despite completion of process work could not be started on 29 out of 47 development schemes of shelter less schools while work also has not been started on 169 development schemes of constructing additional rooms in different 400 schools of the district.

Furthermore, work has also not been commenced on the construction of 16 dangerous buildings out of the total 70 development schemes whereas tendering fund releasing order and other process have been completed.

Deputy Commissioner Omar her Chattah has expressed resentment over the negligent behavior of officers and directed to complete work over the schemes till June 20, 2020.

He also ordered to take strict against the absent sub-engineers.

