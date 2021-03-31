UrduPoint.com
DC Expresses Concern Over Stray Dog's Biting Complaints

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 10:24 PM

DC expresses concern over stray dog's biting complaints

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur Rana Adeel Taswar on Wednesday has expressed serious concern over the complaints of stray dogs' biting on streets and roads of the city and directed to expedite the campaign for killing of the dogs to save the people

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur Rana Adeel Taswar on Wednesday has expressed serious concern over the complaints of stray dogs' biting on streets and roads of the city and directed to expedite the campaign for killing of the dogs to save the people.

He said this while presiding a meeting in his office here, the Deputy Commissioner asked the Municipal Administration Sukkur to ensure that this campaign is carried out in a very effective and fast manner.

He also directed for regular monitoring of this campaign and that the progress report in this regard is submitted in his office after every two weeks.

Meanwhile, a group of residents of Jillani Road, Minara Road, Thallah, Ghareeb Abad, Mosa Street, old Sukkur and Barrage Colony residence have pointed out that stray dogs are moving on streets and roads there in formations/herds. They have become a serious threat for pedestrians including women and children, DC added.

More Stories From Pakistan

