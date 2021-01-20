UrduPoint.com
DC Expresses Displeasure Over Poor Cleanliness Situation At Shahbaz Building

DC expresses displeasure over poor cleanliness situation at Shahbaz building

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Wednesday expressed displeasure over the poor cleanliness situation at Shahbaz Building and directed authorities concerned to ensure cleanliness of district administration's secretariat so that people will be provided healthy environment.

He said this while paying a visit to the newly constructed Divisional Information Office located in the premises of Shahbaz Building.

Soomro also directed the Superintending Engineer of provincial Buildings department Abdul Salam Memon to ensure completion of remaining development work of newly constructed building of the Divisional Information Office as soon as possible. HESCO officers were also directed to provide electricity connection to the building on an immediate basis.

The DC said the Information department was an important organization of the Sindh government which highlights the development works of the government and also informs public issues to the concerned authorities.

Soomro also assured every possible cooperation and support to the Divisional Director Information Zulfiqar Ali Shaikh in their professional duties and problems faced by the department.

Later he also visited the present office of the Divisional Directorate of Information and met with officers and staff of the Information Directorate.

On the occasion, Director Information Zulfiqar Ali shaikh briefed DC about the functions of the department and said the Information department always played an important role in highlighting government efforts aimed at providing relief to the general public.

He said a social media cell would soon be established in the divisional directorate as well as district information offices to highlight the development work of the Sindh Government.

