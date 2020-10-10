DC expresses dissatisfaction over performance of price control magistrates

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak on Saturday chaired meeting to review performance of price control magistrates and expressed dissatisfaction over their performance

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak on Saturday chaired meeting to review performance of price control magistrates and expressed dissatisfaction over their performance.

He asked price control magistrates to go into the markets for price checking instead of sitting at their offices.

He said that any excuse about poor performance will not be tolerated again.

Mr Khattak directed price control magistrates to send the illegal profiteers to jail instead of imposing fines.

He also ordered crackdown against hoarders adding that government has issued orders for strict action against those involved in artificial inflation.

He asked market committee to check the register of commodities stocked at vegetable and grain markets.

DC was briefed that Price control magistrates have raided and imposed Rs 528,000 fine to profiteers during last ten days.

The six illegal profiteers were also got arrested during this period.