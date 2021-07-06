DC expresses dissatisfaction over slow pace of COVID-19 vaccination

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi expressed dissatisfaction over slow pace of coronavirus vaccination process in the district

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi expressed dissatisfaction over slow pace of coronavirus vaccination process in the district.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review the performance of different departments pertaining to services delivery, here on Tuesday. He directed health officials to expedite pace of vaccination. He directed them to avail services of more lady health workers and vaccinators.

Meanwhile, he reviewed overall situation in different departments and issued certain instructions.

The DC directed officials to ensure shifting of cattle pens outside the city area. The masses complaints should be addressed timely. Similarly, government's initiative "Service at Your Doorstep" should be made successful by providing facilities to masses.

The meeting participants also discussed search for suitable sites for different uplift projects so that masses should be given maximum relief. DC also hinted that there was no shortage of flour in the district.