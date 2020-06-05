UrduPoint.com
DC Expresses Grief Over Death Of Dr Shafqat

Fri 05th June 2020 | 12:57 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Naeem Ahmed Sandhu, has expressed deep grief over the death of additional medical superintendent Civil Hospital, Khairpur Medical College, Dr Shafqat Shaikh, who died due to COVID-19.

In a condolence message on Friday, the DC extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

