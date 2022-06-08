UrduPoint.com

DC Expresses His Resolve To Develop Tank As A Model City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2022 | 09:54 PM

Deputy Commissioner Tank Hameedullah Khattak on Wednesday expressed his resolve to develop Tank as a model city by implementing the beautification project in letter and spirit

Talking to media persons here, he said work on the ongoing development projects would be expedited and the district administration would utilize the beautification funds transparently.

He said that the city administration was well aware about the drinking water problems and making all out efforts to address the issue.

He said that multiple measures have been taken to ensure the drinking water availability to the locals.

The DC said that journalists should play their positive role by highlighting the genuine problems of the district.

He said that the provincial government was working on various projects to further improve the living standards of the people, adding that the district administration was using all the available resources to resolve the problems of the people.

He said that his office doors are open for all and people cooperation would be appreciated.

He said that unannounced electricity load-shedding issue was also taken up with the authorities concerned.

