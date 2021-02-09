DC expresses satisfaction over anti-typhoid drive

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt ® Anwar Ul Haq on Tuesday expressed satisfaction over the ongoing anti-typhoid campaign launched in urban areas of the district on February 1.

Chairing a meeting to review the arrangements made for the drive, he directed the officials to ensure that every child must be vaccinated and to devise strategy to cover 100% the set target.

He asked the health department to cover vaccination of non-attended cases by convincing parents in order to make Rawalpindi a typhoid free city.

"The government departments should convince parents on vaccination of their kids," he said.

On the occasion, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Faiza Kanwal briefed the meeting that over 830,000 children have been so far administered the typhoid vaccine on 9th day of the drive while the set target to cover 18,76,539 children from nine months to 15 years of age would be achieved till February 15.