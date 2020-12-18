DC extends condolences to bereaved families

RAHIMYAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad on Friday visited the bereaved families whose three minor children were killed and two others suffered serious injuries when a dilapidated gate and wall they were playing nearby collapsed late Thursday evening in Basti Shehbazpur,Tehsil Sadiqabad near here.

He expressed condolence with the family personally also on the behalf of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar who had taken notice of the tragic incident.The CM sought a detail report of the incident, he said.

Ali Shahzad said that the administration would forward its observations to Punjab government at the earliest to provide financial aid to the bereaved poor families.

The DC was briefed that Rescue-1122 provided first aid to one of the injured child and shifted the other to Sheikh Zayed Hospital due to his critical condition.

Later, the DC visited the hospital and inquired about health condition of injured Ali Raza, and doctors apprised that he was stable. He directed hospital administration to provide best possible medical facilities to the child.