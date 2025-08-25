DC Extends Rabi-ul-Awal Greetings
Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2025 | 05:00 PM
Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Muhammad Wasim extended heartfelt greetings to the Muslim community on the blessed arrival of Rabi-ul-Awal — the month marking the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
In his message on Monday, the DC highlighted the spiritual and social significance of the month, emphasizing the importance of following the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) to achieve success both in this world and the hereafter.
He announced that, in line with Punjab government directives, the Prophet’s birth anniversary will be celebrated with great fervor.
Events such as Seerat-un-Nabi conferences, Naat gatherings, and processions will be organized across the district.
Captain (R) Wasim called for unity, love, and harmony among citizens and urged everyone to treat others with kindness, fulfill their duties with integrity, and contribute to national stability. He prayed for Allah Almighty’s special blessings on the country and its people.
