UrduPoint.com

DC Extends Section-144 Till June 4; Imposes Ban On Pillion Riding

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2023 | 12:30 PM

DC extends Section-144 till June 4; Imposes ban on pillion riding

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema, in view of the law and order situation has extended Section-144 in the district till June 4 besides imposing a ban on pillion riding.

Earlier, Section-144 was imposed in Rawalpindi district from May 15 to May 28.

Under an order issued by the DC Office, all kinds of assemblies, gatherings, sits-in, rallies, processions, demonstrations, 'jalsas, dharnas', protests and other activities have been banned.

The order further stated that carrying weapons, spikes, laden batons, ball bearings, petrol bombs, improvised explosives or any other instrument that could potentially be used for violence is also not allowed.

Attempting to remove any restriction imposed by a police officer to regulate the assembly of persons or movement of traffic will not be tolerated, the order stated, adding the use of loudspeakers without permission of lawful authority (except for azaan) will also not be permitted.

There is also a ban on pillion riding within the jurisdiction of Rawalpindi district and this order shall not apply to armed forces and police personnel in uniform and on duty, it stated.

The exemption is allowed for females and children under the age of 12 years and press personnel in possession of valid photo identity besides CNIC, it added.

Related Topics

Assembly Petrol Police Osama Bin Laden Law And Order Traffic Rawalpindi May June All From

Recent Stories

Dubai Industrial City to showcase UAE manufacturin ..

Dubai Industrial City to showcase UAE manufacturing sector’s strengths at ‘M ..

52 seconds ago
 UAE pension authority clarifies eligibility criter ..

UAE pension authority clarifies eligibility criteria for &#039;Shourak&#039; ben ..

16 minutes ago
 Foreign Minister of Belarus in Islamabad on two-da ..

Foreign Minister of Belarus in Islamabad on two-day official visit

48 minutes ago
 Efforts to weaken armed forces' bond with people w ..

Efforts to weaken armed forces' bond with people will never succeed: COAS

54 minutes ago
 GCC Chief stresses importance of cooperation with ..

GCC Chief stresses importance of cooperation with EU

1 hour ago
 First group of Chinese Muslims arrives in Saudi Ar ..

First group of Chinese Muslims arrives in Saudi Arabia for Hajj

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.