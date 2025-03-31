DC extends warm Eid wishes, emphasizes unity and inclusivity

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal congratulated Muslims across Pakistan on the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, highlighting the day's significance in promoting unity, love, and brotherhood.

In his message, Gondal reiterated the importance of continuing the collective struggle for the glory of islam, Pakistan's security, and the prosperity of its people.

He emphasized that Eid-ul-Fitr is a day of gratitude, where Muslims express their thanks to Allah for the blessings bestowed upon them.

The deputy commissioner also stressed the need to share the joys of Eid with the less fortunate, noting that the true spirit of Eid is only realized when everyone, regardless of their socio-economic background, is included in the celebrations.

To ensure a safe and enjoyable Eid experience, the district administration has taken measures to maintain a clean environment, including cleaning Eid prayer grounds and cemeteries.

Foolproof security arrangements have also been made at entertainment venues, with citizens urged to demonstrate discipline during the celebrations.

