Open Menu

DC Extends Warm Eid Wishes, Emphasizes Unity And Inclusivity

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2025 | 06:50 PM

DC extends warm Eid wishes, emphasizes unity and inclusivity

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal congratulated Muslims across Pakistan on the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, highlighting the day's significance in promoting unity, love, and brotherhood.

In his message, Gondal reiterated the importance of continuing the collective struggle for the glory of islam, Pakistan's security, and the prosperity of its people.

He emphasized that Eid-ul-Fitr is a day of gratitude, where Muslims express their thanks to Allah for the blessings bestowed upon them.

The deputy commissioner also stressed the need to share the joys of Eid with the less fortunate, noting that the true spirit of Eid is only realized when everyone, regardless of their socio-economic background, is included in the celebrations.

To ensure a safe and enjoyable Eid experience, the district administration has taken measures to maintain a clean environment, including cleaning Eid prayer grounds and cemeteries.

Foolproof security arrangements have also been made at entertainment venues, with citizens urged to demonstrate discipline during the celebrations.

APP/mha/378

Recent Stories

UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Mauritania and ..

8 hours ago
 Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700

Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700

8 hours ago
 Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

8 hours ago
 Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr

Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr

8 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed Al ..

Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed AlFalahi AlYasi Mosque-Al Marfa, ..

8 hours ago
 Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassador ..

Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassadors Initiative’

8 hours ago
Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, rece ..

Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, receives well-wishers

8 hours ago
 UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria

UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria

8 hours ago
 Scores of Palestinians killed, injured in Israeli ..

Scores of Palestinians killed, injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza

8 hours ago
 UAE’s CEPA programme strengthens global economic ..

UAE’s CEPA programme strengthens global economic ties with 26 strategic agreem ..

8 hours ago
 120,000 worshippers perform Eid prayers at Al-Aqsa ..

120,000 worshippers perform Eid prayers at Al-Aqsa mosque

8 hours ago
 UAE President receives Rulers, Crown Princes, Depu ..

UAE President receives Rulers, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers on occasion of Eid A ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan