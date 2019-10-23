UrduPoint.com
DC Extends Water Inspection To Other Areas

Wed 23rd October 2019

DC extends water inspection to other areas

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan Wednesday directed the staff of Water Testing Laboratory to extent the drive of checking of drinking water at hotels to other sub-divisions

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) : Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan Wednesday directed the staff of Water Testing Laboratory to extent the drive of checking of drinking water at hotels to other sub-divisions.

The Staff of Water Testing Laboratory Timergara had launched the drive and tested the quality of drinking water in various hotels in order to ensure providing of hygienic drinking water to people of the area.

