DC felicitates Christine community

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad has felicitated Christian community on Christmas.

In a message, he said that civilized nation celebrate their festivals in a befitting manner which could help in promotion of national integrity and solidarity.

He said that Christian community was playing their role equally for development and progress of Pakistan. Therefore, the district administration had made tight security on the Christmas day.

Special arrangements were also made to provide recreational facilities to the Christians in parks and other places, he added.

Deputy Commissioner said that 8 Christmas bazaars were also set up in various parts of the district to provide daily use items on subsidized rates.

Meanwhile, a Christmas cake was also cut at district control room DC Office where Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Qaisar Abbas, Christian leader Hubqooq Gill, Incharge Control Room Muhammad Sadiq and others were also present.