UrduPoint.com

DC Finalized Arrangements For Anti-measles Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 07:19 PM

DC finalized arrangements for anti-measles campaign

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nadeem-u-Rehman Memon on Tuesday presided over a meeting in his office regarding arrangements made for anti-measles/Rubella and polio drive to commence from 15 November

UMERKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nadeem-u-Rehman Memon on Tuesday presided over a meeting in his office regarding arrangements made for anti-measles/Rubella and polio drive to commence from 15 November.

According to a handout issued by the District Information office, DC directed to utilize all resources to make immunization campaigns successful and all stakeholders should encourage people through awareness sessions to get their children inoculated. He directed District Health officer (DHO) Dr. Arjun Kumar to ensure attendance of health staff and availability of ambulances during vaccination drives in all union councils in order to thwart any untoward incident .DC urged all UC Medical officers and supervisors to perform their duty amicably and monitor immunization process.

Focal Person for Measles and Rubella vaccine Dr.

Farid Ahmed Hingorjo apprised the meeting that all arrangements have been finalized for the anti-measles campaign in which around 463349 children aged between 9 months to 15 years will be administered protective drops. Focal person for polio Dr. Vijay Kumar Khatri informed the meeting that more than 20,0000 children will be administered polio drops in the upcoming polio campaign to commence in December and for this purpose training has been provided to polio teams. Among others Additional Deputy Commissioner (1) Umerkot Syed Kabeer Shah,all Assistant Commissioners, Deputy Director Social welfare department Saroop Chand Malhi,district representatives of all NGOs, Technical Assistant Polio control Room Ganpat Khatri, Dr. Govind Kumar Malhi, UNICEF representative and others attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Polio November December All From

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for strict enfo ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for strict enforcement of anti-dengue plan

3 minutes ago
 Austrian Foreign Minister Not Ruling Out Targeted ..

Austrian Foreign Minister Not Ruling Out Targeted EU Sanctions Against Belarus

3 minutes ago
 Senate body expresses concerns on conduct of MDCAT ..

Senate body expresses concerns on conduct of MDCAT exam

3 minutes ago
 HCCI pay homage to Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his 14 ..

HCCI pay homage to Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his 144th birth anniversary

5 minutes ago
 White House Expects Russia to Take Action Based on ..

White House Expects Russia to Take Action Based on Cybercrime Data US Shared

5 minutes ago
 Lukashenko on Border Situation: if Minsk Makes Mis ..

Lukashenko on Border Situation: if Minsk Makes Mistake, Moscow Will Get Involved

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.