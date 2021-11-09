DC finalized arrangements for anti-measles campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nadeem-u-Rehman Memon on Tuesday presided over a meeting in his office regarding arrangements made for anti-measles/Rubella and polio drive to commence from 15 November

UMERKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nadeem-u-Rehman Memon on Tuesday presided over a meeting in his office regarding arrangements made for anti-measles/Rubella and polio drive to commence from 15 November.

According to a handout issued by the District Information office, DC directed to utilize all resources to make immunization campaigns successful and all stakeholders should encourage people through awareness sessions to get their children inoculated. He directed District Health officer (DHO) Dr. Arjun Kumar to ensure attendance of health staff and availability of ambulances during vaccination drives in all union councils in order to thwart any untoward incident .DC urged all UC Medical officers and supervisors to perform their duty amicably and monitor immunization process.

Focal Person for Measles and Rubella vaccine Dr.

Farid Ahmed Hingorjo apprised the meeting that all arrangements have been finalized for the anti-measles campaign in which around 463349 children aged between 9 months to 15 years will be administered protective drops. Focal person for polio Dr. Vijay Kumar Khatri informed the meeting that more than 20,0000 children will be administered polio drops in the upcoming polio campaign to commence in December and for this purpose training has been provided to polio teams. Among others Additional Deputy Commissioner (1) Umerkot Syed Kabeer Shah,all Assistant Commissioners, Deputy Director Social welfare department Saroop Chand Malhi,district representatives of all NGOs, Technical Assistant Polio control Room Ganpat Khatri, Dr. Govind Kumar Malhi, UNICEF representative and others attended the meeting.